‘Controlled fishing needed to replenish oil sardine stocks’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A national symposium on depleting Indian oil sardine stocks in the coastal seas of Kerala and Karnataka, organised by Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on Tuesday, recommended controlled fishing for a period of one to two years to replenish stocks. The panel of experts recommended an increase in minimum legal size (MLS) of oil sardine from the present 10cm to 15cm to allow the species to proliferate.

“Oil sardine usually spawn when it grows up to 14.7cm in size. We have to provide the fish atleast one opportunity to spawn during its lifetime. We recommend a temporary regulation, considering the stressful environment that affects the proliferation of oil sardine. Fishing pressure would lead to a further collapse of sardine resource,” said CMFRI principal scientist and Pelagic Fisheries Division head Prathibha Rohit. The symposium also decided to develop a forecasting model for long-term prediction on proliferation of oil sardine on a regular basis.