Hundreds trapped in Kerala as heavy rain leads to multiple landslides

KOCHI: Rain continued its furious spell in the state on Friday, leaving death and destruction in its trail. The death toll rose to 38 — 28 dead on Friday alone — with the biggest casualties reported from Kavalappara in Malappuram where an entire hill tumbled like a pack of cards and from Puthumala in Wayanad where nearly 100 acres of tea-estate village were swept away in a landslide. Nine deaths were reported in Kozhikode, including four at Vilangad near Nadapuram

While 64,013 people had to move into 738 relief camps, mostly in northern districts of Wayanad and Malappuram, thousands fled their homes to safer places with fear of last year’s flood still haunting the m. Three big landslides occurred in Malappuram including the one at Kavalappara and bodies of three persons were recovered from the area. Unconfirmed reports put the death toll higher at 10 after 36 houses were swept away in the landslide. Reports said 41 people of 19 families were living in the area.

At Puthumala, where the big landslide occurred on Thursday evening, bodies of nine persons, including a three-year-old boy, were recovered from under the debris on Friday. Another 14 persons are missing. The rescue and search operations, led by the Army and National Disaster Response Force teams at Puthumala and Kavalappara, were called off on Friday evening following falling visibility and continuing rain.

Bad weather is expected to continue on Saturday with the Met Department issuing ‘red alert’ in seven districts — Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. The red alert districts are expected to receive over 204 mm rain. Shutters of seven KSEB dams and six irrigation dams were opened on Friday following which Bharathapuzha, Periyar and other small rivers flowed over the dangerous mark.

Abhilash S, Assistant Professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, Cusat, cited cloud burst as the reason for flood.

“The reasons behind the copious amount of rain received by many districts in Kerala are the depression formed over central India and the vertical deep clouds that developed as a result of this phenomenon,” said Abhilash.