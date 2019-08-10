Kerala floods: Four members of a family die in Malappuram

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Four members of a family were killed when their two-storey house collapsed in Kunduthodu near Edavanna following heavy rain on Friday morning.

The victims are Unais, 40, Kuttassery House; his wife Nusrath, 35; their daughter Sana, 10 and son Sanil, 7. According to the police, the family shifted to their newly built house when heavy rain flooded their old house nearby.

The bodies were sent for postmortem to the Government Medical College, Manjeri. Police also said two other children were rescued from the rubble.

