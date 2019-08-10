Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Hope and agony while searching for kith and kin

Aparna G, a final-year degree student at Government College, Kalpetta, was torn between agony and hope on Friday.

Published: 10th August 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala_monsoon_rains

Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Odisha. The Met Department has predicted more rains in the southern and western regions of the country over the next two days. (Photo | EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

PUTHUMALA: Aparna G, a final-year degree student at Government College, Kalpetta, was torn between agony and hope on Friday. She along with her mother Sreejina and brother Amal frantically walked along the slush and debris at landslide-hit Puthumala in search for her father’s elder brother, Annaiah. The 53-year-old is the supervisor of a tea estate in the pesticide division and he was residing in a nearby placed named Kashmir.

Kerala rains: 28 dead, 64,000 in 738 relief camps; red alert for 7 districts on Saturday

He came to Puthumala on Thursday evening to open the estate office. But he never returned. “We don’t know where he is now. He is not in any relief camps,” said Aparna. Apart from Annaiah, his son is also missing. Sreejina had visited the camps in Meppadi and Chooralmala but could not find the duo. Annaiah’s wife, who is in the camp in Meppadi, is unaware of the disappearance of her husband and son. 
Miraculous escape for pregnant woman

Mundakai native Parakkalam Akhila, 23, had a miraculous escape on Friday morning. She is nine-month pregnant and was experiencing labour pain when a landslide washed away the nearby village of Puthumala. The road to Meppadi via Puthumala was completely blocked.

“Mundakai and Chooralmala were cut off from Meppadi. Nobody could go there as the road was full of boulders and uprooted trees,” said Subaida Kodanad, an ASHA worker at Mundakai. The road was cleared by Friday early morning by the intervention of the Army and the NDRF team.

“Once our team reached here, we found 150 people stranded at Puthumala alone. Food, blankets and medical aid were distributed before clearing the road. Akhila was the first person we rushed to a private hospital in Wayanad as she was having labour pain,” said Lieutenant Colonel Tirthankar. District Collector AR Ajaya Kumar alerted Army officers about Akhila when they reached Puthumala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala floods monsoon heavy rain
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp