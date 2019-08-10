Kerala floods: Hope and agony while searching for kith and kin

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

PUTHUMALA: Aparna G, a final-year degree student at Government College, Kalpetta, was torn between agony and hope on Friday. She along with her mother Sreejina and brother Amal frantically walked along the slush and debris at landslide-hit Puthumala in search for her father’s elder brother, Annaiah. The 53-year-old is the supervisor of a tea estate in the pesticide division and he was residing in a nearby placed named Kashmir.

Kerala rains: 28 dead, 64,000 in 738 relief camps; red alert for 7 districts on Saturday

He came to Puthumala on Thursday evening to open the estate office. But he never returned. “We don’t know where he is now. He is not in any relief camps,” said Aparna. Apart from Annaiah, his son is also missing. Sreejina had visited the camps in Meppadi and Chooralmala but could not find the duo. Annaiah’s wife, who is in the camp in Meppadi, is unaware of the disappearance of her husband and son.

Miraculous escape for pregnant woman

Mundakai native Parakkalam Akhila, 23, had a miraculous escape on Friday morning. She is nine-month pregnant and was experiencing labour pain when a landslide washed away the nearby village of Puthumala. The road to Meppadi via Puthumala was completely blocked.

“Mundakai and Chooralmala were cut off from Meppadi. Nobody could go there as the road was full of boulders and uprooted trees,” said Subaida Kodanad, an ASHA worker at Mundakai. The road was cleared by Friday early morning by the intervention of the Army and the NDRF team.

“Once our team reached here, we found 150 people stranded at Puthumala alone. Food, blankets and medical aid were distributed before clearing the road. Akhila was the first person we rushed to a private hospital in Wayanad as she was having labour pain,” said Lieutenant Colonel Tirthankar. District Collector AR Ajaya Kumar alerted Army officers about Akhila when they reached Puthumala.