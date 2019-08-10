Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Northern Ernakulam submerged once again

He just managed to move his wife and child to a safe place in the morning. However, while returning to shift his parents, the road was flooded and vehicle movement became impossible.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sivan of Poickattussery near Chengamanad shifting furniture from his inundated house on Friday. | Express Photo Services

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

NEDUMBASSERY: A worried Siby anxiously paced the Angamali-Mala Road at Kuttipuzha trying to figure out a way to reach his parents stranded in their house at Kuthiathode on the northern part of Ernakulam district. 

Kerala rains: 28 dead, 64,000 in 738 relief camps; red alert for 7 districts on Saturday

He just managed to move his wife and child to a safe place in the morning. However, while returning to shift his parents, the road was flooded and vehicle movement became impossible. Siby is a parishioner of St Francis Church in Kuthiathode where six persons were killed after the roof of a building near the church collapsed in last year’s flood. 

“There was no water on the road in the morning. My parents were confident that there won’t be any flood this time. But in the afternoon, water started entering our house. Now, I cannot reach my house. My cousins have told me that my parents were moved to a safe place. Relief centres have been opened and people are moving from their houses,” he said.

The rising water level of Chalakkudy and Periyar Rivers have caused flooding in Parakadavu, Kurumassery, Manjaly, Poickattussery, Kuthiathode and Kunnukara.

From Friday morning, people in the area started moving to relief centres and houses of relatives in other parts of the district. By afternoon, the roads were flooded, affecting vehicle movement.

The area is surrounded by the Periyar and Chalakkudy Rivers, which converge at Manjaly.

“There are dams on both the Periyar and Chalakkudy Rivers. If the shutters are up, water from both rivers will engulf the entire area. The only relief is that water has not reached the dangerous level compared to last year. However, we are monitoring the situation,” said Mary Treesa, who is coordinating relief activities at a relief camp at Poickattussery.

For 60-year-old Marty of Poickattussery, the house which was renovated after the 2018 deluge is already inundated.

“My house was totally damaged in the previous flood. Only two months ago we managed to restore it. From Friday morning onwards, water started entering the house. I have shifted my wife to a relative’s house. We are ready to move to the relief camp at Poickattussery LP School. My son’s marriage is on August 15. But all preparations have gone for a toss,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Northern Ernakulam Kerala monsoon Heavy rains Kerala floods Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp