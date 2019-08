By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Power supply in Kannur and Kasaragod districts remained disrupted since Friday evening in the wake of flood.

The water level rose in Chaliyar river causing disruption in power transmission through the 220 KV line at Areeekode. Floodwater also entered the KSEB’s power station at Kakkayam, disrupting electricity generation.

KSEB officers said they are trying their best to restore power and are exploring alternative options.