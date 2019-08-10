Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: State electricity board officer on way to repair tower drowns

A KSEB official died after the boat in which he was travelling to reinstate a transmission tower in a Chemmanur paddy field in Punnayoorkkulam village capsized on Friday.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Baiju, Assistant Engineer at Viyyur KSEB

Baiju, Assistant Engineer at Viyyur KSEB. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The incident occurred at 12.15 pm, when it was raining heavily in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Baiju, 45, Assistant Engineer at KSEB’s Viyyur office. A tall electric tower in the middle of the paddy field had collapsed partially on Thursday night.

The repair work started in the night itself with the help of a contractor. Baiju was part of the team deployed for inspecting the work and restoring power supply. 

One of the local witnesses said, “Baiju and two others who were controlling the boat were there at the time of the accident. The two others knew swimming and hence escaped. They called out for help following which a couple of people started searching for Baiju.” 

Though local people rushed him to the hospital, he was declared brought dead.  

Baiju was survived by wife Ambili and daughter Anupama.

The cremation will be held at his residence at Vadanapilly on Saturday. For his colleagues, Baiju was a humble person who always kept a smile on the face.

“We were shocked to learn about the accident,” said an official at Viyyur station who did not want to be named.

