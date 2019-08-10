Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Water level of major dams, except Banasura, much below max storage limit

 KSEB will open the shutters of Banasurasagar dam in Wayanad if heavy rain continues in catchment areas, KSEB chairman N S Pillai said here on Friday.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Puthumala_landslide_Kerala_rains

Nearly 100 acres of tea estate land, along with a temple, mosque, post office and a plantation company's canteen, were washed away on August 8th evening in Puthumala, in Wayanad, which is the epicentre of the rain fury in Kerala. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB will open the shutters of Banasurasagar dam in Wayanad if heavy rain continues in catchment areas, KSEB chairman N S Pillai said here on Friday. The board also clarified that five other major dams have water levels much below the maximum capacity.

The reservoir’s maximum level is 775.6 m. When the level reaches 773.9 m, which is the rule curve level fixed by the board, water will be let off in a controlled manner, Pillai said. During last year’s deluge, the sudden opening of shutters of the dam aggravated the flood in Wayanad.

Shutters of Beechanahalli dam in Karnataka have been fully opened and water is flowing at a rate of one lakh cubic feet per second. If shutters of Banasurasagar are also opened all of a sudden, the total outflow would be uncontrollable, the KSEB chairman said.

“If rainfall continues in the same manner, a review will be conducted by the Board on Saturday morning on whether the shutters should be opened,” Pillai said.

Meanwhile, authorities are closely monitoring the water level of Malampuzha dam, managed by the Irrigation Department in Palakkad. 

Major dams 
Water levels of other major dams operated by KSEB such Idukki, Idamalayar, Sholayar, Kakki and Pampa - are far below the maximum levels. Even if the same quantum of rainfall continues, it takes days for the water level in the major dams to reach maximum storage levels, the KSEB chairman said.  KSEB has 59 dams of which only 17 have gates.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala floods monsoon heavy rain KSEB Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp