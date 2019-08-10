Melsanthi probables for Sabarimala selected

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Nine melsanthi probables each were selected for Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple and Malikappuram Devi temple at the Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The selection was conducted by a jury comprising Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, members K P Sankaradas and Vijayakumar, devaswom commissioner M Harshan, Sabarimala thantris Kandararu Rajivaru and Mahesh Mohanaru and devaswom thantri Muraleedharan Nampoothiri.

The nine melsanthi probables selected for Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple include Rejikumar M N, Mylakkodathu Mana, Angamaly; Harikumar S, Vellayani, Alappuzha; M S Parameswaran Nampoothiri, Madavana Mana, Aluva; A S Sankaran Nampoothiri, Areekara Illam, Thiruvananthapuram; Pradeepkumar P M, Mundayota Illam, Bengaluru; A K Sudheer Nampoothiri, Areekara Mana, Tirur; V K Govindan Nampoothiri, Vazhayil Madom, Thiruvananthapuram; T S Sreenath, Devaswom Santhi Madom, Kottarakkara; and S Unnikrishnan, Sree Sankara Madom, Thiruvananthapuram.

The nine melsanthi probables selected for the Malikappuram temple include Rejikumar M N, Mylakkodathe Mana, Angamaly; M S Parameswaran Nampoothiri, Madavana Mana, Aluva; A K Sudheer Nampoothiri, Areekara Mana, Tirur; Hareesh Poti K, Ponmeni Madom, Thiruvananthapuram; Pradeepkumar P M, Mundayota Illam, Bengaluru; Dilip P V, Periyamana Illam, Thodupuzha; V K Govindan Nampoothiri, Vazhayil Madom, Thiruvananthapuram; T N Raman Nampoothiri, Ashirvad, Ernakulam and Hariharan Nampoothiri V, Eenamthuruthil Mana, Vaikom.

Selection of new melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be conducted from the nine probables’ list at Sannidhanam on the first day of Chingam on August 17.