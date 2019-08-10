Rain plays spoilsport, Nehru Trophy Boat Race put off

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Kerala’s signature monsoon event, Nehru Trophy Boat Race, has been postponed for the second consecutive year. The decision to put off the event was made in the wake of prevailing flood situation in different parts of the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The 67th edition of the race (NTBR) was scheduled to be held in Punnamada Lake here on Saturday. The inaugural Champions Boat League (CBL) was also slated to kick off along with the NTBR. Officials said that the new date has not yet been decided. Last year too, the race was postponed due to floods. The event was later held in November. All efforts made by the NTBR Society, Tourism Department and boat clubs have become futile after the last-minute postponement of the gala event.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was to be the chief guest on the occasion. “We have informed our situation to Sachin and we hope that we can conduct the programme soon. The other competitions of the CBL are also scheduled on each Saturdays. The postponement of the NTBR will derail the entire schedule of CBL. We will conduct the event immediately after the situation becomes normal,’’ an officer said.