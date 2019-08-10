Home States Kerala

Weather hits rescue operations: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

With red alert sounded for seven districts on Saturday too, the state government has urged the public to take necessary precautions to meet emergency situations.

kerala rains

There are 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and three teams each of the engineering task force and the Army in Kerala currently. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With red alert sounded for seven districts on Saturday too, the state government has urged the public to take necessary precautions to meet emergency situations. Speaking after a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Army teams in addition to NDRF, police, Fire and Rescue Services and forest officials have been deployed at different flood-hit regions.

Kerala rains: 28 dead, 64,000 in 738 relief camps; red alert for 7 districts on Saturday

The state has received a warning from the Central Water Commission and has been keeping a close watch. Control rooms have been operational at the state capital and district headquarters, he said. 

The government has been taking all possible rescue measures at Kavalappara in Nilambur where around 40 people are feared trapped under the debris following a major landslide. The Chief Minister said rescue operations were interrupted due to bad weather. By Friday evening, three bodies were recovered from here and two people were rescued. 

Briefing media persons in the evening, Pinarayi said despite bad weather, the government was trying hard to coordinate rescue efforts in Nilambur. 

