9 more feared missing in landslide; Banasura Sagar shutter opened

Published: 11th August 2019 05:46 AM

Army and NDRF personnel engaged in rescue work at Puthumala landslide area near Meppady in Wayanad | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The body of a woman was found from the landslide debris at Puthumala on Saturday morning taking the total monsoon-related death toll to 12 in the district. Of this, nine are from Puthumala alone. The service of the Navy chopper was sought to evacuate stranded people of Chooralmala and Pachakkad. However, it is yet to be seen where the helicopter can land in Pachakkad as there is a thick mist over this most fragile zone of the Western Ghats. No major combing operation for the missing persons was done on Saturday as the focus was to evacuate people. Moreover, there was a heavy downpour until noon, making search operations too difficult.

One shutter opened
Meanwhile, one of the four shutters of Banasura Sagar dam was opened up to 10 cm at 3 pm on Friday. Water flow is at the rate of 8.5 cubic metres per second. “Water is being released into the Karaman rivulet. In an hour the water-level in the rivulet is expected to rise by 10-15 cm. All precautions have been taken. People residing on the banks of Karaman rivulet have been shifted,” said P Manoharan, Assistant Executive Engineer (Research and Safety Sub-division), Banasura Sagar. 
Kottathara, Padinjaarathara and Panamaram grama panchayats are likely to be affected. The authorities have already shifted more than 150 people from these areas to relief camps.

’Migrant labourers safe’
After taking stock of the situation in Puthumala, Kalpetta MLA C K Saseendran has said that nine persons have gone missing after a major landslide rocked the region on Thursday evening. It is for the first time such a figure has been mentioned on record. “A meeting comprising local residents, elected representatives and village officers was held and they came to the conclusion that 18 people were missing from Puthumala. Of that, the bodies of nine were recovered,” Saseendran told media persons. 
Saseendran and team had visited Ranimala area on Saturday. 

He said the migrant labourers who worked at the tea estate were safe. “Around 10,000 people are on the other side--Chooralmala, Mundakai, Neelikkapp. Most of them were shifted to safety in Meppady,” he said. 

Victims identified

  • Hajira (23) 
  • Shoukath Ali (4)
  •  Ayoob (44) 
  • Ibrahim (38)
  •   Khalid (42) 
  • Junaid (20) 
  • Karthik (27) 
  • Selvan (62)
