Accident case against IAS Sriram Venkataraman: Kerala SIT records eye-witness’ statement

The investigators said that the eye-witness’ statement could be major evidence in the case against the officer. 

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman (Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the statement given by the IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman to the police on Friday that he was not drunk during the accident that killed the scribe KM Basheer, an eye-witness to the accident told investigators on Saturday that the officer was in an inebriated state while getting down from the driver’s seat in the car and he was speeding. 

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded the statement of Joby, who was present at the spot during the accident. The investigators said that the eye-witness’ statement could be major evidence in the case against the officer. 

A week ago, Sriram Venkataraman, allegedly speeding under the influence of alcohol, had knocked down KM Basheer to death near Museum junction.  

ALSO READ | Kerala journalist death: IAS Sriram Venkitaraman was not driving the car, counsel tells HC

“Joby, who was on a motorcycle, witnessed the accident while returning home from work. When he reached near the public office, a car which was speeding lost control and hit the motorcycle ahead. When the driver of the car got down, he was visibly drunk and couldn’t walk properly. His statement was recorded and more statements of witnesses at the spot will be recorded,” said investigating officer Sheen Tharayil.  

The police said that all the accident witnesses maintain that Sriram was drunk. On Friday, SIT recorded Sriram’s statement where he denied being under the influence of alcohol while driving. 

Wafa Firoze, who was accompanying Sriram in the car, had earlier given her statement that Sriram was driving the car under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, Sriram admitted to being on the driving seat, however, according to he was unable to narrate the sequence of events that led to the accident as he could not recollect the event.

