All express trains in T’Puram-Mangaluru sector cancelled 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Southern Railways on Saturday cancelled all express trains running between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangalore, owing to heavy floods in Kerala. Services were cancelled after tracks in several areas were unusable following heavy rainfall, landslide and waterlogging “The most affected were tracks along the Ottappalam-Shoranur and Feroke-Kallai stretch,” an officer said.

The trains that were cancelled on Saturday are: Train No 16604 - Thiruvananthapuram – Mangalore Maveli Express, Train No 16629 - Thiruvananthapuram – Mangalore Malabar Express, Train No 16347 - Thiruvananthapuram – Mangalore Express, Train No 16307 - Alappuzha - Kannur Executive Express, Train No 12645 – Ernakulam Junction – Nizamuddin Millennium super-fast Express,Train No 16188 – Ernakulam–Karaikal Ernakulam Express, Train No 16359– Ernakulam- Patna Express, Train No 16305 – Ernakulam- Kannur Intercity Express, Train No 16527–Yesvantpur- Kannur Express and Train No 16315– KSR Bengaluru- Kochuveli Express.

Railways operated reserved passenger special trains to clear stranded passengers.

Special Train No. 02640 Ernakulam-Chennai Egmore via Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli and Madurai left Ernakulam Jn on Saturday.

Train No. 02623-MGR Chennai Central-Kollam via Chennai Egmore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thiruvananthapuram Central left from MGR Central at 8 pm.