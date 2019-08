By Express News Service

THRISSUR: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur after complaining of uneasiness.

The CPI leader was reportedly on a personal visit in the district. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. Kanam’s health condition is said to be stable.

However, as he had a cardiac arrest in the past, he has been put under observation for 24 hours.