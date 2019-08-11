Home States Kerala

Karnataka-Kerala border: Flooded, stranded, destroyed, lost

Monsoon rainfall almost drowns Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, with death toll increasing due to landlsides in certain areas, also destroying homes and properties worth crores. 

Published: 11th August 2019 05:41 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspecting flood-affected areas in Belagavi district on Saturday | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BAVALI (KERALA-KARNATAKA BORDER): While hundreds of villages in north Karnataka are still grappling with the devastating effect of the overflowing Krishna, Bhima and other rivers, a sense of fear and anxiety has now gripped villages on the Karnataka-Kerala border. 

The Kerala irrigation department has opened three crest gates of the Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad district on Saturday evening. Adding to the troubles, the tributaries of Papananshini-Panamaram Kula and Kabini rivers are also in spate.

The Kabini river is already flowing above the danger mark with more than 1.2 lakh cusecs of water being discharged.

The floodwater has inundated areas like DB Kuppe, Machur, Anemala, Natkala and other villages and boat services between the two states have been withdrawn since the last four days. 

The authorities at the Kabini, Taraka and Nugu reservoirs are on high alert as the water from Banasura Sagar and the tributaries in Wayanad is expected to reach by midnight. Karnataka has released 24 tmcft of water from Kabini so far, including 13 tmcft in the last two days.

Residents of the border villagers on the Karnataka side, who often depend on villages like Perikkallur, Maranakadvu and others on the Kerala side for work now find themselves with no jobs. 

Those who supply milk to villages in Kerala across the river are now giving the milk and other perishable commodities to relief centres in DB Kuppe and other areas.

