Kerala floods: CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns strict action against fake campaigns curbing relief ops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while taking stock of the flood situation in the state, said that stringent action will be taken against those indulging in false campaign which is affecting the relief operations.

While addressing the reporters, he said that those who are entering relief camps in the guise of service wearing specific signs and symbols will be strictly dealt with. He also said that government will have strict norms for those entering camps as volunteers.

Pinarayi added that there is slight relief following the reduction in rains and said that people have come out together to face the situation. He informed that red alert is still on in places like Kannur, Kasargod and Wayanad districts and called upon people to be highly cautious.

He also said that according to the weather forecast there will be rains for one or two days and asked people to be on guard during this time and not to take things lightly.

He asked the people on the banks of the Chalakkudy river to be cautious once the Sholayar dam is open. He said that till Sunday morning 9 am, 60 people lost their lives in the rain havoc and 1551 relief camps are functioning. He also said that 65548 families are housed in these camps.

Pinarayi said that rains are a deterrent for rescue operations and said that in Malappuram and Wayanad districts armed forces are actively involved in the rescue operations. After opening the gates of Banasurasagar dam, 11000 people were relocated in one day from the river banks. He said that relief materials need be sent to the concerned collection centres in districts rather than passing on to any camp.