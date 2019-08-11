Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Heavy rain continues to batter Kozhikode

Kozhikode district continued to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Saturday with the death toll touching 14.

Published: 11th August 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Nuns wading through flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode. | (Manu R Mavelil | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode district continued to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Saturday with the death toll touching 14. On Saturday, four persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the district.

One person died after a tree fell on him while riding a motorcycle and three others drowned in three separate incidents.

In the first incident, Muhammed Salu, 52, a resident of Kallayi, died after he suffered injuries when a tree fell on him.

Those who drowned are Hamsa, 50, a native of Pandalur near Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu; Libeesh, 32, of Thiruvallur near Vadakara; and Aneesh of Velam. 

On Friday, 10 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents. Of them, four were killed in a landslide at Vilangad near Nadapuram and five others drowned. And one person died after lightning struck him. 

As on Saturday evening, 37,409 people from 11,055 families are being sheltered at 287 relief camps in various parts of the district. 

Evacuation activities

A nine-member Navy team and 30-member Defence Security Corps (DSC) team are leading evacuation activities in Mavoor. In Cheruvannur and Changaroth, DSC and a 12-member NDRF team led the rescue operations. 

Control rooms opened

  • A 24x7 functional control room has been opened to provide medical assistance.-0495 2376063.
  • To take care of food supplies, a control room has been opened at Kozhikode Supplyco regional office.- 9447990101, 0495 2702218.
