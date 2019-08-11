Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Pregnant woman, family saved in daring rescue

The officers consulted a doctor and took necessary precautions before shifting the pregnant woman.

Published: 11th August 2019 05:35 AM

Lavanya being rescued using a rope

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: In a daring operation on Saturday, a rescue team comprising Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police saved six members of a family, including a pregnant woman, who were stranded for a week in an island in Attappadi after the temporary bridge was washed away in heavy rain. 

Kerala floods: Death toll crosses 50; 1.65 lakh shifted to relief camps

On Friday, a few rescue team members managed to reach Pattimalam Konar island in Bhavani River where Palaniamma, 60, her husband Selvaraj, their son Murugeshan, his eight-months pregnant wife Lavanya, their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Myna and helper Ponnan were stuck. 

The rescue team managed to secure a strong rope across the gushing river. Although the family members were initially reluctant to be taken across via rope using a special belt and pulley, officers were later able to convince them. First, Palaniamma was rescued, followed by Murugeshan, his daughter, Selvaraj and Ponnan. 

The officers consulted a doctor and took necessary precautions before shifting the pregnant woman. The family members waited on the other side of the shore with baited breath while Lavanya was being brought over. “It was a risky endeavour, but we are happy that it ended well,” said Palaniamma.

TAGS
Kerala Kerala floods Heavy rains Flood fury monsoon
