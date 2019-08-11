Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Toll touches 70, state limps back to normalcy

While three more bodies were recovered from Malappuram and Wayanad, the government said a total of 2.22 lakh people from 63275 families have been moved to 1526 relief camps across the state.

Published: 11th August 2019

Youngsters struggling to move the boat in the heavy force of flood water at Cheruvatta in Kozhikode. | (Manu R Mavelil | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After nearly four days of furious rains and over 80 landslides, Kerala is slowly inching back to normalcy on Sunday with rains subsiding, floodwaters receding and most rail and roads were opened for traffic. The Cochin airport, which was closed since Friday, also resumed operations at noon on Sunday.

The death toll in the rains has, meanwhile, climbed to 60 after three more bodies were recovered from Kavalappara in Malappuram district, and Puthumala at Meppadi in Wayanad district. The government said a total of 2.22 lakh people from 63275 families have been moved to 1526 relief camps across the state.

 

Two more bodies have been recovered from Kavalappara in Malappuram -- a big landslide brought an entire hill crashing down like a sandcastle on Friday – taking the toll from the spot to nine. Alarmingly, over 50 people are still missing from the spot three days after the incident.

Army personnel and the National Disaster Response Force, who had stopped the search operations last evening following another landslide in the spot, have resumed their work on Sunday morning.

One more body was recovered on Sunday morning from Puthumala, where 100 acres comprising a tea estate, a mosque, a temple, and the plantation company’s canteen were washed away in the landslip. With this, the total death count from Puthumala has gone up to 10. Another seven people are still missing from the area.

Reports said water levels are rising in Kuttanad in Alappuzha and hundreds have been moved to the safety of relief camps while Attapadi, the tribal belt in Palakkad, has been cut off with no food and medicines for the last several hours.

Despite the declining rain intensity, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authorities has decided to retain the 'red alerts' in the three northern districts of Kasargod, Kannur, and Wayanad on Sunday. 

COCHIN AIRPORT RESUMES

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) resumed operations after two days’ of shut down, on Sunday noon. Abu Dhabi-Kochi was the first flight to land at Sunday at 12.20 pm.

This was the second time in as many years that the Cochin airport was forced to shut-down due to flooding of its runway.

During the 2018 floods, the Cochin airport was closed from August 15 to August 29.

TRAINS SERVICES INCING BACK TO NORMAL

Railway officials said Ottapalam-Palakkad train service has been restored on Sunday morning.

With this, Trivandrum-New Delhi Kerala Express, Trivandrum-Silchar Express trains will run along the normal Ernakulam-Palakkad route.

The Ernakulam-Bangalore Intercity conducted its service at 11 am on Sunday via Palakkad-Coimbatore route. Trivandrum-Chennai Express will start at 2:55 pm on Sunday.

However, the rail services to Mangalore via Shornur has not been restored yet.

ROAD TRANSPORT RESTORED IN MANY PLACES

Officials said Malappuram-Nilambur, Cherthala-Kumarakom roads have been opened for buses on Sunday morning.

However, Kottayam-Kumarakom buses have not been allowed to ply through the route due to rising waters.

The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
