Kerala floods: Two-year-old among six killed in rain-hit Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The number of rain-related deaths in the district in the past three days has risen to six as three more deaths, including a two-year-old child, were reported on Saturday.

Kerala floods: Death toll crosses 50; 1.65 lakh shifted to relief camps

According to the police, Arbin, son of Nidhin, Punnol Thazhe Vayal, died after falling into a water pit. On Friday night, Puthiya Veettil Padmanabhan, 50, was trampled to death by a wild tusker at Arattukadavu in Cherupuzha panchayat. He was trapped in front of the tusker in the darkness as he was going to his sister’s house nearby.

On Saturday, Krishnan, 60, of Korom Muthathi, died after falling into a water pit at Korom. One more death was reported as Pulimoottil Devassia, 62, of Kalakkeel of Vayathur, was found dead in a water pit near his house.