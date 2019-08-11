Nature's havoc: Aluva residents moving to safer places

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

ALUVA: Though water level went down slightly in Periyar, many residents of Aluva are leaving their houses and shifting to safer places since Friday. Low-lying areas of Aluva taluk are flooded and several people were housed in relief camps on Saturday.

KB Kurup, a retired Air Marshal and secretary of Raj Green Leaves Apartment Residents’ Association, said some residents of his apartment complex on the banks of the Periyar near the Shiva temple have gone to their native places. He was one among the few residents in the apartment who were rescued during the deluge last year.

“This time, people are more alert about the flood. Now, people know about the measures to be taken in case of a flood. As our apartment was severely affected by the flood last year, residents have started moving out. Some moved their cars to safer places and are closing watching the water level in the river to move out. Same is the trend in other apartments in the locality,” he said. However, as an encouraging sign, water level in the river started receding by Friday evening.

As many as 3,766 persons are currently staying at relief camps in Aluva taluk. The district administration has opened 33 relief camps Aluva Municipality, Choornikara, Mattur, Nedumbassery, Angamaly, Chengamanad, Keezhmad, Parakkadavu, Malayatoor and Manjapra panchayats. Around 1,175 families comprising 1,627 men, 1,625 women and 514 children are staying at relief camps.

Six camps were closed in Aluva on Saturday after the floodwater receded in some parts.

Geetha Ravindran, who resides near Shiva temple, moved to a nearby house after water entered her residence on Thursday night.

“Water reached the window level. Somehow, we managed to shift valuables and home appliances in time,” she said.