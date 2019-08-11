Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kerala to review flood situation in Wayanad 

Several people have so far lost their lives in Wayanad and Malappuram districts in the monsoon fury while many are feared missing in a major landslide.

Rahul Gandhi interacted with children, youngsters and their families at the relief camp (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday began his two-day tour in his constituency ravaged by landslides and floods.

Rahul, who arrived at the Calicut International airport around 2 pm, directly headed to the relief camp at Pothukal village near Nilambur where the rescued people from landslide hit Kavalappara has been sheltered. He interacted with children, youngsters and their families at the relief camp and assured them of all possible help.

He then visited Kavalappara, where the rescue operations are underway, accompanied by Congress leaders from the state. He also visited relief camps and flooded areas at Edavanna and nearby areas.

READ | With a bang, a big chunk of hill caved in at Malappuram

According to sources, Rahul will leave for Wayanad district around 10 am on Monday. He will visit the relief camp at Kaithapoyil MES school camp at Thamarassery on the way. The former Congress president will also visit relief camps at Kuthumala, Anakayam, Meppadi, Panamaram, Meenangadi and Munderi. He will also attend the flood review meeting at Wayanad Collectorate tomorrow.

Gandhi, who won with a record margin from the hill constituency in the April Lok Sabha elections, said during his stay he would visit relief camps across Wayanad and review relief measures with state government officials.

"For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, #Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District & State officials," he tweeted.

READ | Toll touches 60, state limps back to normalcy

Several people have so far lost their lives in Wayanad and Malappuram districts in the monsoon fury while many are feared missing in a major landslide.

Gandhi had said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the District Collector of Wayanad and Congress workers in the state regarding the flood situation in his constituency.

 

