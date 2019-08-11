Rescue team stumble upon 6-month-old decomposed body in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police and Fire and Rescue team which entered a house at Kakkad to rescue people were shocked to see the decomposed body of a woman inside. It was on Friday evening that neighbours called Fire and Rescue team as the thatched house near Korjan UP School, Kakkad, collapsed in heavy rain.

A police team led by Town SI P Babumon also reached the spot. As the rescue team broke open the door of the house, Praful Nivas, they were shocked to see the decomposed body of an elderly woman inside.

She was identified as Roopa, 69. The six-month-old body was covered with a woollen sheet. The team which entered the house rescued Roopa’s sister Prafulla who was also inside the house. She was found exhausted. She was taken to the district hospital and later to Athani orphanage in Kannur city.

Prafulla is a mentally challenged person. Neighbours said the sisters were leading a secluded life. The mortal remains of Roopa were taken to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. “The body is around six-month-old. We are investigating into the incident,” Babumon said.