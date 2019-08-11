Two days of heavy rain in Kerala: 8 districts, 80 landslides

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state has witnessed 80 landslides in two days which experts blaming unregulated quarrying, illegal constructions and river-wetland encroachments. They said excessive felling of trees has also led to loss of the interlinking and elaborate root-system which holds the topsoil together and keeps the hills intact. After the trees were felled entire hillsides have become calamity-prone.

Rains pound South India; Kerala and Karnataka worst hit with 83 dead in total

Abhilash S, assistant professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) said heavy rainfall, which is higher than usual in northern Kerala, is the main trigger.

“Both Kavalappara and Meppadi, where massive landslides occurred, have the same rigid and rocky terrain. Already the highlands are disturbed due to last year’s flood. Therefore any tension on the land can cause such a catastrophe,” he said.

For the last couple of days, sensitive areas in Wayanad and Malappuram received over 30 cm of rain. “Even 10 cm of rain is sufficient to set off a disaster in sensitive areas. Earlier our terrain was capable of withstanding heavy rainfall but it is no longer the case,” he said.

With the extreme climate and non-sustainable activities disturbing the land, one cannot forecast the outcome, he added.

G Bindu, environmental scientist, Nansen Environmental Research Centre, said, “One cannot ignore the changed climate pattern. There is a need to conduct more studies on landslide and rainfall in the state for averting similar disasters,” said Bindu.

According to her, illegal quarrying, deforestation, and construction of buildings and resorts on riverbanks and hilltops have increased riverside erosion. “We are conducting a study on riverside erosions in Wayanad and so many constructions are seen on riverbanks. We are yet to reach a conclusion but by conducting more studies we can at least hope for a solution,” said Bindu.