Water level drops in Malankara reservoir

KOCHI: The flood situation in Muvattupuzha is under control after water level in the Malankara dam dipped. Earlier, several areas of Muvattupuzha town remained underwater after shutters of Malankara dam were raised.

But since the rain weakened, dam authorities regulated the water being let out. Though the situation in the Muvattupuzha market and town area eased by afternoon, the houses situated on the banks of the Muvattupuzha river remains inundated. Bus services on the Muvattupuzha-Kothamangalam route resumed in the morning after it remained suspended for two days.

Also, five relief camps were opened in various parts of Muvattupuzha Taluk. People housed in other camps in the Taluk started to return home by evening. Tahsildar P S Madhusudhanan said the situation is under control and water level is expected to come down further by Sunday if rain weakens.