Home States Kerala

Fixing Chengal Thodu is key to resolving Cochin airport’s waterlogging

The recurrence of heavy flooding in Cochin airport, despite all corrective measures taken after last year’s flood, begs the question as to whether enough has been done to remedy the situation.

Published: 12th August 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers of IndiGo Flight from Abu Dhabi, the first to touch down after CIAL resumed operations, at the arrival lounge on Sunday.

Passengers of IndiGo Flight from Abu Dhabi, the first to touch down after CIAL resumed operations, at the arrival lounge on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Angela)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite Cochin International Airport being undoubtedly a vital hub for the movement of lakhs of tourists, apart from domestic and international passengers in and out of central Kerala, we have seen the airport grinding to a halt with the onset of monsoon for two years in a row. The airport’s shutdown has thrown life out of gear for thousands of people.

ALSO READ: Stranded passengers at Cochin Airport suffer; allege apathy

The recurrence of heavy flooding in the airstrip and tarmac, despite all corrective measures taken after last year’s flood, begs the question as to whether enough has been done to remedy the situation.

Residents of Thuravunkara and Kanjoor areas near the airport squarely blame the blocking of Chengal Thodu during the airport construction for the disaster that they are being put through. “Our area gets flooded only when the Chengal Thodu is in spate. The water gushing through the stream was totally blocked for the airport construction. Though diversion canals have been proposed, nothing has been implemented so far,” said Varghese, a resident of Thuravunkara.

Deepening the crisis of the nearly 500 families in Thuravunkara near Nedumbassery, the stretch of road leading from their place to Kanjoor was totally  damaged in the recent flood.

“The whole area of Thuravunkara was flooded till Friday morning. In the heavy rain, the only road that connects us to the nearest town in Kanjoor, where relief camps have been set up, has been damaged. If it is not repaired soon, we will be stranded in our homes,” said Vinoj K V, resident of Thuravunkara.

Residents in the neighbouring areas of Nedumbassery have appealed for appropriate measures such as the construction of bunds or canals to regulate the flow of water from the Periyar river into Chengal Thodu.

“The water from the Chengal stream is flooding the whole area and even the international airport. And there was a proposal to widen the canal and divert water to Manjali Thodu. However, there has been no follow-up action in  this regard so far,” said Varghese.

Earlier, CIAL had taken the onus of regulating the stream’s flow and had come up with a master plan to build a regulator and a bridge at the mouth of Chengal Thodu, which flows just 500 metres away from the airport, to regulate the inflow of water from the Periyar.

CIAL had also proposed the construction of four connectivity bridges in the neighbouring localities of Chengal, Thuravankara and Kanjoor, as several people were isolated in the floods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin International Airport Cochin airport flooding Flood fury Kerala floods Kerala floods 2019
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp