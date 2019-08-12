Kerala floods: No luggage fee for KSRTC buses for relief materials

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Volunteers can transport relief materials to recognised relief camps in KSRTC buses without luggage charges.

An order in this regard was issued on Sunday after several organisations requested transportation of relief materials to camps.

And this has come as a major relief with the state transporter resuming services in flood-affected districts of Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Thrissur.