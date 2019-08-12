Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Railway services back on track as situation eases

All train services from Palakkad towards Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Kollam and Trivandrum Central have been restored.

Kerala saw landslides, rivers going into spate, bridges getting washed away, flights getting diverted, trains getting delayed and road traffic coming to a standstill in many places. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Train traffic is slowly returning to normalcy with services being restored between Thiruvananthapuram-Palakkad and Alappuzha routes. However, rail traffic remains cancelled between Ferok and Kozhikode.

According to railway officials from Palakkad Division, water is receding from tracks. “Engineers are working on the section between Shoranur and Kozhikode to check the tracks, bridges, signal installations and overhead electrical equipment,” said officials.

“Since bridges are involved, we can’t take chances. Only after the inspection team clears the bridges for service will the trains run,” said officials. According to them, all train services from Palakkad towards Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Kollam and Trivandrum Central have been restored. “Palakkad - Shoranur down line is operational now,” added officials.

The trains that fully operated on Sunday are Thiruvananthapuram–Chennai Central Express, Alappuzha–Chennai Central Express and Ernakulam–Banaswadi Express. Train No 22648 Thiruvananthapuram– Korba Express will operate normally on Monday. “A passenger special train was also operated from Ernakulam to Visakhapatnam on Sunday,” said officials.

However, some trains were fully cancelled and some were partially cancelled. The trains that were fully cancelled are:
Train No 22150 Pune–Ernakulam Express of Sunday
Train No 11098 Ernakulam–Pune Poorna Express of Monday
Train No 19577 Tirunelveli–Jamnagar Express of Tuesday
Train No 12283 Ernakulam–Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express of Tuesday.
Train No 22149 Ernakulam–Pune Express of Tuesday.
Train No 12483 Kochuveli–Amritsar Express of Wednesday.

The following trains were partially cancelled:

Train No 19261 Kochuveli–Porbandar Express, Train No 16346 Thiruvananthapuram–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravathi Express, Train No 12202 Kochuveli–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath Express, and Train No 12617 Ernakulam–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express.
Trains were cancelled after review of the flood scenario on an hourly basis by the railway authorities. All reserved passengers of cancelled trains will be fully refunded. As a special case, Southern Railways has extended the Ticket Deposit Receipt issue period up to August 15.

