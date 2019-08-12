Kerala to be on alert for two more days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the rains have abated for now, the state will continue to be on alert for two more days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Since the IMD has predicted heavy rains for a couple more days, people should remain cautious for the next two days and follow the directives issued by the disaster management authority and the Met department, he said.

ALSO READ: Kerala's monsoon conundrum-Why did the state get inundated?

Unlike last year, this time around, landslides have damaged more than the floods per se. In districts like Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Malappuram, landslides caused more deaths than floodwaters.

The current calamity has mostly affected rural areas than urban centres.

Since heavy rains may continue in the high range regions, people should be more cautious. When there are sudden landslides and landslips, it would be difficult for rescue workers to reach locations in time.

Hence people should be ready for immediate evacuation, the moment alerts are given. At Ambittampudy in Nilambur, about 100 houses were washed away. However, there were no casualties, as people had already moved to relief camps.

Ray of hope

In a major relief to the state reeling under monsoon calamities for three days, the IMD forecast says there won’t be very heavy rains anywhere on Monday. Isolated heavy rains have been forecast at some places, and the IMD has sounded orange alert for six districts - Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Alert for natives

The Chief Minister warned people on the banks of the Chalakudypuzha to be cautious, as Tamil Nadu has informed that the water level in Sholayar dam had reached its full capacity, and could be opened any time. In that case, this water will flow into Parambikulam and later into Peringalkuth. This could lead Chalakkudypuzha to be in spate.