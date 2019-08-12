Home States Kerala

Malappuram's Kavalappara lucky last year, but doomed this time

Kavalappara village in Malappuram district of Kerala has become the sorrow of the entire state with about 63 people feared dead in the massive landslide that flattened the hamlet.

Published: 12th August 2019

Kunduthodu_Malappuram_rains

Four members of a family were killed when the two-storied house they had moved into a day before collapsed in Kunduthodu near Edavanna in Kerala's Malappuram district following heavy rains on August 9th morning. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KAVALAPPARA: Kavalappara, a small village in the hills, escaped the impact of the deluge last year when other parts of Malappuram were badly affected. However, this time, it has become the sorrow of the entire state with about 63 persons feared dead in the massive landslide which flattened the hamlet on Thursday night. Despite several hurdles, search operations for the missing are still underway.

People came to know about the tragedy very late as roads and other communication facilities were hit by heavy rain. Local residents blamed the authorities for the delay in search and rescue operations.

“On Friday, only one earthmover was availed for operations. It was after locals protested that the authorities brought two more earthmovers on Saturday. If they had brought heavy-duty earthmovers, more bodies could be recovered,” said Shihabudheen, a resident of Kavalappara.

About 30 families, comprising farmers and daily wage labourers, resided in the area. There were also several families belonging to the Paniya tribe.“Last year, the authorities issued a warning and we were all moved to safe destinations. However, nothing happened. Considering this, many of the residents hesitated to move out this time. This aggravated the depth of tragedy,” said Rajesh a local resident. The victims have been shifted to relief camps. Weather was favourable for search operation on Sunday. Senior Revenue officers are camping in the area to coordinate the activities.

30 houses completely demolished in the Kavalappra tragedy

Search to continue
District Collector Amit Meena, who visited the area on Sunday, has informed that operations will continue until all the missing persons are found.

5-feet deep mud and soil deposit
According to local residents, mud and soil were deposited at a depth of more than 5 feet at the landslide-hit area in Kavalappara. P Vinesh, a local resident, said a major portion of Muthappanmalakunnu fell over the houses.

“Many were shifted following incessant rainfall on Thursday. Had they not been moved from here then, the death toll would have crossed 100,” he said.

