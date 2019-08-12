One more body recovered from Puthumala, search operations hindered by 12-feet slush deposits

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

WAYANAD: When the intensity of rain came down on Sunday, search operation for those who went missing in the landslide in Puthumala gained momentum. The body of Rani, 57, was found in the morning.

Though the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services personnel and trained volunteers put in their best efforts to clear the debris, the deep slush was a major hindrance. “Earthmovers are getting bogged down. Slush has been deposited to a height of 12 feet and the flow of floodwater is also proving to be an obstacle,” said Sub-Collector N S K Umesh. The search team focused on clearing the huge trees that were uprooted in the landslide. A tractor was used to tow away the trees using steel cables. The aim is to make way for more earthmovers to be brought in to clear the debris. Slush which blocked the flow of water beneath Kalladi bridge was also removed.

As many as 18 persons are missing as per the list prepared by Meppadi grama panchayat, police, Revenue Department and Harrison Malayalam Ltd (HML). Of that, 10 bodies have been recovered so far.