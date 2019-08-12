Three found dead at private homestay at Thekkady

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Three persons of a family were found dead at a private homestay at Thekkady on Sunday. The deceased are Pramod Prakash of Karikkattuvila, Azhoor in Thiruvananthapuram, wife Jeeva, a native of Puthuppetty in Tamil Nadu, and Pramod’s mother.

According to the police, the family has been staying at the homestay for the past three months. Since only a few tourists were left, homestay owner Aneesh went to his home on Saturday evening. When Aneesh returned by Sunday noon, Pramod’s room was found locked from inside.

Though he called many times, he did not get any response. However, through a window which was kept open, he found Pramod and his mother hanging inside the room and Jeeva lying dead on the bed.

The Kumily police, under CI KB Jayaprakash and SI Prasanth P Nair, inspected the spot.