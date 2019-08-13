Fishermen die as boat capsizes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two fishermen died at Muthalapozhi on Monday morning after their boat capsized in the rough waves. They were part of a five-member group which set out to the sea ignoring the warnings of the Fisheries Department.

The Anchuthengu police identified the deceased as Rocky Venjinose, 55, of Neenu Cottage, Tharisuparambu, Poothura, Anchuthengu and Lasar Thomas, 55, of Kunnumpuram House near Anchuthengu Panchayat office. Police said the five-member team headed for fishing around 6 a.m.

“The fibre boat was at the Muthalapozhi estuary near the sea mouth when the boat overturned and lashed onto the rocks laid as part of the breakwater system. While Rocky died there, Lasar succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital,” the police said.

One swum to safety while two others were rescued by the fishermen on another boat, police said. Venjinose Mosses, brother of Rocky Venjinose, was the one who swum to the shore. Vinod and Terin were the others.