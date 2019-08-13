Following heavy rains in Kerala, Neyyar Dam shutters lifted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of reports that the southern parts of Kerala might witness heavy rainfall, the shutters of Neyyar Dam have been raised by one inch.

Four shutters of the dam have been raised at 10 am. The decision was taken to avoid spontaneous lifting of shutters in case of a heavy deluge.

The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has informed that marginal amount of water is being released and there is no need to panic.

The current water level in Neyyar Dam is 82.02m. The maximum storage limit is 84.75 m.