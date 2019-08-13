Improper land use practices will lead to more disasters: Gadgil

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: It is increased human activities like quarrying and construction works in ecologically fragile areas that trigger natural disasters like floods and landslides, Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, told Express.

“The frequency of extreme climatic events like excessive rainfall and drought are set to increase due to global warming. Last year we believed the flood in Kerala was a once in a century disaster. But the state is witnessing another flood this year. We should be prepared to face more such extreme weather events in future,” he said.

“It was all kinds of improper land use and water use practices that triggered the floods and landslides last year. This year four districts are experiencing the fury of flood. There has been two massive landslides which swept away the entire landmass in Malappuram and Wayanad. There are reports that earthmovers were used to raze down a portion of the hills at Puthumala in Wayanad. There are many stone quarries in Malappuram district which might have triggered the landslide at Kavalappara. Such activities can weaken the top soil and trigger landslides,” said Gadgil.

According to him any development activity in the ecologically sensitive areas should be implemented in consultation with the local residents. “The local residents will be concerned about the conservation of the resources and we have to take them into confidence while undertaking any development project. Their voice must be heard, he said.

Recommendations

The Western Ghats should be designated as an Ecologically Sensitive Area

Classified 142 taluks in the Western Ghats as Ecologically Sensitive Zones 1, 2 and 3.

All developmental activities including mining should be restricted in ESZ 1 areas

No new dams should be permitted in ESZ 1. Since Athirappilly hydel project site falls under ESZ 1, it should not be accorded environmental clearance.