Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: A Herculean task for rescue team at Kavalappara

Even after four days and deputing 350 personnel, only 19 bodies could be recovered from the debris of the landslide which flattened over 50 acres of land

Published: 13th August 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Search operations in progress at the landslide-affected area at Kavalappara at Boothanam colony in Nilambur. | (A Sanesh | EPS)

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

NILAMBUR: It is going to be a herculean task for the rescue team, deputed in Kavalappara, to find the 45 people still trapped under the earth following a landslide. 

The debris of the landslide from the Muthappan hill which fell on the houses of Boothanam colony last Friday flattened more than 50 acres of land in the area.

After four days of rescue operations, the team comprising around 350 officers could recover the bodies of only 19 people. The remaining 44 bodies are still under the earth.

Kerala floods: How negligence and greed led to the Kavalappara tragedy

However, the rescue force cannot be blamed considering the weather condition and the gravity of destruction in the area. They have been putting up extraordinary efforts in the area. 

“Searching in the vast area is a huge task. We are conducting searches in the area where chances of finding bodies are higher as per the opinion of the local people. The continuous rain has been hampering our work. However, we are trying our level best to find the missing bodies,” said an officer of the rescue team that includes Nilambur police and Malappuram Fire and Rescue Services personnel. 

Additional District Magistrate of Malappuram N M Meharali said the district administration will arrange additional vehicles, including JCB and Hitachi earthmovers, to carry out the rescue operations. 

“The rescue team has their own way to conduct the operations, and they are trained for that. The district administration has been arranging all facilities. We recently identified a nearby forest area to shift the mud and trees from the landslide area. The shifting process has already started. The move will help the rescue team to carry out operations speedily,” he said. 

However, the weather condition in the area is not favourable. The rescue team conducted operations from 8 am to 6.30 pm on Monday.

Though there was some rain in the afternoon, it did not affect the operations.

Residents in the area say the rescue team will have to work for at least a month to retrieve all bodies under the earth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavalappara Kerala floods Landslide Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp