Kerala floods: From far-off places, they came to join rescue work

When Nature unleashed its fury, it was the undying spirit of rescuers and volunteers that came as a big relief in disaster-struck areas.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A volunteer carrying food for the rescue team at Puthumala in Wayanad on Monday. | (TP Sooraj | EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

PUTHUMALA (WAYANAD): When Nature unleashed its fury, it was the undying spirit of rescuers and volunteers that came as a big relief in disaster-struck areas.

The zeal of volunteers, who came from the length and breadth of Malabar, was commendable as reaching the disaster spot was a big challenge owing to lack of good roads. 

Kerala floods: How negligence and greed led to the Kavalappara tragedy

When Express team was heading to Puthumala on Monday,  a volunteer jumped in front of the jeep and pleaded, “please take me to the site. I have come all the way from Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode.

Police are not letting vehicles in.” To which our jeep driver replied that there was no space to accommodate him. 

“If I can remove a tiny branch of a tree from the debris, that also matters,” he further said.

Though he could not board our vehicle, he managed to get into another jeep that was trailing. That was the spirit of the volunteers who toiled day and night at Puthumala for the past four days. 

Jamal, a rescue volunteer, having lunch
at the landslide-hit Puthumala on Bakrid
day in Wayanad | TP Sooraj

Barring Monday as it was Bakrid, volunteers were in full swing at the landslide spot. People from far off Kozhikode reached the place in lorries and rescue vehicles.

They also brought with them various equipment needed for rescue operations.

They were not deterred by the huge debris or boulders scattered around but rubbed shoulders with the Army, NDRF, Fire and Rescue Services and Forest Department officials.  

After swallowing a tablet of doxycycline from the vehicle of the National Health Mission (NHM), they swung into action at disaster-hit areas. “Elessaa..” reverberated in the air as they towed away huge trunks of fallen trees using ropes. It was a difficult task.

Acres of mud, huge rocks and debris-filled vast areas. The depth of slush was such that two earthmovers got stuck in the middle.

“The volunteers are doing an awesome job. They are trained in rescue operations. Hence no let-up in the spirit,” says Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (Social Forestry) M Rajeevan. 

The volunteers’ teams Express spoke to included Karma Omasserry, Town Team Andoor, Indian Red Cross Society, DYFI Vaduvanchal, Sevabharati Kozhikode, SYS Wayanad district committee, SKSSF and volunteers of nearby temple committees. 

Besides, collectives such as ‘Kadachikunnu Kootayma’ provided food for all the rescue workers daily. 
Organisations like Ambulance Owners and Drivers Association (AODA) and many individuals lent their vehicles to shift rescued people from Puthumala and also to bring in volunteers and essential commodities to disaster-struck areas.

