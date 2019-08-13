Kerala floods: Six more bodies found from Kavalappara on Monday

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Amid the rain lashing the district over the last couple of days losing steam on Monday, people in the hilly areas here live in dread of possible landslides.

In the day’s other developments, six more bodies were recovered from landslide-ravaged Kavalappara in Nilambur. However, authorities are yet to identify two bodies recovered from the area.

Kerala floods: How negligence and greed led to the Kavalappara tragedy

The remaining four bodies have been identified as those of Radhika, 35, Ragi, 35, wife of Sivan, Sankaran Pallath, 70, and Sudha, 33, wife of Subramanian. The death toll in the area has gone up to 19. Authorities said the rescue operations will continue on Tuesday.

The body of Chathakkulam Sarath’s mother Sarojini, 50, who went missing, was recovered from the site of the landslide at Kottakkunu.

The body was recovered in the afternoon. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit the flood-hit areas in the district on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has sounded an Orange alert for the district on Tuesday and Yellow alert on Wednesday.

Pathar wiped out from Kerala map

Malappuram: Pathar, a large area of Kavalappara panchayat, has been completely destroyed in a major landslide which was of the same magnitude as the ones which ravaged Puthumala in Wayanad and Boothanam colony at Kavalappara in Malappuram.

Luckily, no lives were lost as people in the area were evacuated before the heavy rains.

People said 11 houses and 13 shops in the area were destroyed in the landslide.

“The region is buried under big rocks and mud. Malamkundu, Vallamkolli, and Athiruveeti hillocks caved in. And authorities should immediately focus their attention here,” people of Pathar said.

According to them, the area has been wiped out from the map.