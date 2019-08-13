Home States Kerala

Kerala scribe death case: IAS Sriram Venkataraman discharged, hospital advises four weeks’ rest

Sriram, who was first admitted to the trauma ICU, was later shifted to the highcare ward.

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman (Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A Week after getting admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman was discharged from the hospital on Monday as per the decision of the medical board.

According to hospital authorities, the officer has been advised four weeks’ rest and after that, he will be examined again.

The officer, who is accused of killing journalist K M Basheer in an inebriated condition by ramming his car behind the victim’s motorcycle on August 3, was admitted to a private hospital and was later shifted by the police to the MCH following a public outcry.

“The board which convened on the day assessed his medical condition. As per the results, there is a definite improvement in his neurological disorders. But he has radiculopathy (pinched nerve). In the case of retrograde amnesia, it is his problem and the board can’t take a call on the same,” said a member of the board.

ALSO READ | Sriram Venkataraman drunk driving case: Doctor who treated IAS officer to be witnesses

The suspended IAS officer had earlier told the special investigation team that he was suffering from retrograde amnesia, and was unable to narrate the sequence of events that led to the accident as he could not recollect them.

Sriram, who was first admitted to the trauma ICU, was later shifted to the highcare ward. During his stay at the hospital, he was also treated by the Psychiatry Department as he was said to be suffering from the post-traumatic stress disorder.

HC verdict on plea to cancel Sriram’s bail today

Kochi: The High Court will pronounce its judgment on Tuesday on the petition filed by the government to cancel the bail granted to Sriram Venkataraman, arrested in connection with the road accident that killed a journalist.

The state government had argued that Sriram was drunk while driving the car that knocked down KM Basheer of Siraj daily and he drove the vehicle knowing that speeding might cause an accident.

However, Sriram’s counsel submitted that there was no material to prove that he was under the influence of alcohol.

