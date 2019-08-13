Malayalam singer Biju Narayanan's wife Sreelatha passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Popular Malayalam playback singer Biju Narayanan's wife Sreelatha, 44, passed away in Kochi on Tuesday. She was battling cancer and breathed her last in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The couple has two children- Sidharth and Suryanarayan.

Biju, who is one of the popular singers of Malayalam cinema, shot to fame through his number "Pathu veluppinu" in the movie Venkalam (1993). The song composed by P Bhaskaran-Raveendran team gave him the much-needed break and he became one of the busiest singers of the industry till mid-2000.

Biju married Sreelatha, who was his classmate in Maharaja's college in January 1998.

The cremation will be held at their residence near Edappally, Kochi.