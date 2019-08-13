Nine Kerala police officers get MHA award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine police officers in the state have won the Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation. Kozhikode rural police chief K G Simon, Range SBCID SP of Kozhikode M S Sunil, Vigilance SP of Kozhikode S Sasidharan, DySP of Thalasseri K V Venugopalan, Special Branch Assistant Commissioner of Thrissur city Shamsuddin S, DySP of Thirur Jaleel Thottathil, Crime Branch detective inspector Baiju Poulose M, District Crime Branch SI of Thrissur rural Muhammed Rafi M and SI of Chavara Anilkumar V were selected for the award.

Ninety-six officers in the country have been selected for the award. DySP of Thirur Jaleel Thottathil was selected for busting the online job racket involving nationals from Nigeria, Cameroon and Kenya. Special Branch Assistant Commissioner of Thrissur city Shamsuddin S investigated cases such as Jisha murder, Rajeev murder and Kuruppumpadi Eliyamma murder.

Crime Branch detective inspector Baiju Poulose M investigated the actress assault case and District Crime Branch SI of Thrissur rural Muhammed Rafi was selected for the award for nabbing gold thieves from North India.