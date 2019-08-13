Pinarayi Vijayan to visit flood-hit areas on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit the flood-hit regions and interact with people in relief camps on Tuesday. Pinarayi will visit Wayanad and Bhoothanam in Malappuram. However, he will not go to the landslide-hit areas at Meppadi and Kavalappara, since it could hinder the ongoing rescue operations, said the Chief Minister’s Office.

He will go to Kozhikode from the state capital by air around 9 am on Tuesday. He will then go to Wayanad by air and visit the relief camp for the flood-hit from Meppadi, where a massive landslide killed many people. At 11 am, Pinarayi will hold a review meeting at the Collectorate, Kalpetta.