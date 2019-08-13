Home States Kerala

Wayanad: Warning signs of impending disaster helped many escape

Having been born and brought up in Wayanad’s hilly terrain, we sensed incessant rain had changed the nature of the mountain.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Puthumala_Wayanad_landslide

Nearly 100 acres of tea estate land, along with a temple, mosque, post office and a plantation company's canteen, were washed away on August 8th evening in Puthumala, 11 km from the scenic hill town of Meppadi in Wayanad, which is the epicentre of the rain fury in Kerala. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

MEPPADI (WAYANAD): As survivors recall their narrow escape from the deadly landslide at Puthumala, Meppadi, Wayanad district, one thing is certain  -  all of them had a clear warning of an impending disaster and they managed to escape because of their decision to leave their homes hours before the tragedy struck.

Meppadi panchayat president KK Sahad told Express on August 7, the eve of the incident, there were a couple of small landslides in the area which gave a clear indication that the situation was not normal.

Kerala floods: How negligence and greed led to the Kavalappara tragedy

“We went there and had aclose look at the landslides. Having been born and brought up in Wayanad’s hilly terrain, we sensed incessant rain had changed the nature of the mountain. We immediately directed the people living there to move out of their homes. Many of the people shifted immediately while a few others took time to move out. The lucky ones, who survived, are those who moved out immediately,” he said.

M K Baba, 57, who moved out following the warning from locals, said he and his family were lucky to escape because they shifted immediately. 

“We didn’t hesitate. There was a minor landslide near our home and I personally went and had a detailed look. I sensed something was wrong with the mountain,” Baba, born and bought up at Puthumala, said he knows the region better than most.

Though the landslide didn’t damage the house of Fausiya  M K, 34, it claimed the life of her three-year-old nephew.  

“My brother’s family lived in another house in the area. We vacated our house immediately on being asked to do so. But my relatives took time to move out. They were late and couldn’t escape when the earth came down. My brother’s wife was in the kitchen when she heard a loud roar and saw the earth coming down. She tried to grab the child which was sleeping on the cot, but she was thrown out of the house by the gushing mud. She was rescued by people while the child couldn’t be saved,” Fausiya said.

Misria N T, a Class X student, who is into relief activities at the camp where her parents are lodged, said they had decided to shift elsewhere after being urged by locals in the wake of rain.

“We were at home doing various chores when they asked us to shift to Meppadi School. Luckily we moved out on time. All my family members escaped because we moved out on August 7 itself,’ she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Wayanad Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp