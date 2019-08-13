Will put pressure on Centre for help: Rahul assures flood-affected Wayanad

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

PUTHUMALA: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday consoled the people who lost their kin and property in the landslide at Puthumala. “We will put pressure on the Centre for compensation. I have already spoken to Prime Minister and the Chief Minister in this regard,” he said. Rahul visited the landslide spot at Puthumala around noon.

Later, interacting with people at the relief camp at Meppadi High School, Rahul said: “Being in the Opposition doesn’t matter. I don’t want to politicise the issue and to distract focus. The focus must be on pacifying people and providing them compensation.”

Rahul also took part in the disaster management review meeting at the district collectorate.

He asked the officials concerned about the chances of retrieving bodies from the debris.

“It’s not just Wayanad, disaster has struck entire Kerala as well as South India,” he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran among others accompanied Rahul.