Cops suspect murder in death of guest at Thekkady resort

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday noon when Aneesh, the resort owner, found Pramod and Shobhana hanging in the room while Jeeva’s body was lying on the bed.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Kumily police in their primary investigation suspect murder in the death of 39-year-old Jeeva Ashoka, a native of Kanchipuram in Chennai, whose body was found in a private resort in Thekkady on Sunday. Her husband Pramod Prakashan, 41, a resident of Azhoor in Thiruvananthapuram, and his mother Shobhana, 60, were found hanging in the same room.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday noon when Aneesh, the resort owner, found Pramod and Shobhana hanging in the room while Jeeva’s body was lying on the bed. The family had been staying in the resort for the past two months. Police suspect Jeeva’s death to be unnatural. “Pramod and Shobhana might have committed suicide after murdering Jeeva,” an official said. However, the reason can be confirmed only after the postmortem report on Wednesday.

Jeeva had strangulation marks on her neck. Jeeva along with Pramod and Shobhana checked in on May 31. Jeeva and Pramod were staying in one room, while Shobhana was in another one. Pramod told the resort staff that he had come to Kumily for business purpose.

Relatives of Jeeva and Pramod reached the resort by Sunday evening after being summoned by the police. Jeeva’s relative Bhaskaran said she had divorced her first husband and the child she had in the relationship committed suicide. It is learnt that Pramod also has a wife and a child. Pramod’s relatives said that he led a luxurious life and financial issues must have led him to take the extreme step.

Although Jeeva’s relatives said that her body would be handed over to the Kottayam Medical College, the college authorities rejected it. Pramod’s and Shobhana’s bodies were handed over to relatives after postmortem.

