‘Edu Rules amendment subject to final outcome of plea’

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday held the amendment to Kerala Education Rules in tune with the recommendation of the M A Khader committee recommending merger of three directorates of school education would be subject to the result of the writ petition being considered by the court.

Justice P V Asha issued the order on the petition filed by Nair Service Society (NSS) challenging the Kerala Education(Amendment) rules 2019 integrating the Directorate of Public Instructions, Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, and Directorate of Vocational Higher Secondary Education into Directorate of General Education. The plea was filed by NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair. It said the amendment had been brought into force on June 30, 2019, as part of the implementation of the Khader Commission report.