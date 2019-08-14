Flood-hit kids to get new textbooks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from Class-I to 12, who have lost their textbooks in the flood and landslides, will be given new set of books.

An assurance to this effect was given by General Education Minister C Raveendranath. Educational officers have been asked to collect the details of students needing textbooks and submit it to the Director of General Education. The Minister has also instructed the Director of General Education to take necessary steps to provide books to students without much delay.