Kavalappara landslide: 5 more bodies recovered

MALAPPURAM: On the fifth day of rescue and relief operations in Kavalappara, five more bodies were recovered from the landslide area. The victims are Sakeena Poothani, 50, Vijayan, 60, Narayanan, 60, Anitha and her husband Sreedharan. So far, 24 bodies have been recovered from the spot.

Apart from the five bodies, a human limb and a torso were also retrieved. During the rescue operations, drones were used to find out bodies. Rescue operations will continue on Wednesday to find out the remaining 35 bodies.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the district on Wednesday. If it rains heavily on Wednesday, rescue operations will be difficult. Even now, we get bodies in a decayed state. The recovered limb and torso are to be sent for DNA test to identify the victim,” said an official.