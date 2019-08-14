Home States Kerala

No progress in search ops at Puthumala

Though rain subsided and 13 earth-movers were deployed to conduct combing operations at Puthumala on Tuesday, the missing are yet to be recovered.

Published: 14th August 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

A volunteer carrying food for the rescue team at Puthumala in Wayanad on Monday. | (TP Sooraj | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Though rain subsided and 13 earth-movers were deployed to conduct combing operations at Puthumala on Tuesday, the missing are yet to be recovered. The search operation is being carried out as per the sketch of the area before the landslide. As many as seven persons are yet to be traced.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods toll climbs to 88, state limps back to normalcy

The huge debris comprising deep slush, concrete waste and wood, scattered across a vast area, have been posing a threat to combing operations here. Adding to the woes, the New Delhi-based private firm, which has been entrusted with bringing Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), has conveyed that the machine won’t be practical at Puthumala.

“GPR detects human bones stuck inside the debris, thereby confirming death. Here, however, there are lots of boulders and wood constituting the debris, which will make it impossible for the machine to detect,” said Sub Collector N S K Umesh. 

88,854 people shifted
District Collector A R Ajaya Kumar said as many as 88,854 people have been shifted from their houses in Wayanad. As many as 4,000 people from landslide-hit Puthumala have been shifted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puthumala Kerala floods Flood fury Heavy rains landslide
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp